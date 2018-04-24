NEW DELHI: Welcome Tiana Gia Johnson! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his partner have become parents to another 'strong girl'.

The 'Jumanji' star, in an adorable social media post, revealed he has welcomed his second child with girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

The new father also shared a picture of his newborn cradled in his arms.

"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," he said.

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he continued.

"Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."

(Instagram photo: therock )

The 45-year-old also wrote a message for baby Tiana.

"And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life," he wrote. "Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan."

Johnson and Hashian welcomed Jasmine in 2015 after eight years of dating.

He is also father to teenage daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia.