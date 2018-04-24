Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Twitter

LOS ANGELES: The sequel to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" will arrive in theatres next year in winter.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman announced the news as the CinemaCon opened for this year's edition, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'd bet on seeing Dwayne Johnson in theatres again in December 2019.

Don't rush to give all those screens to 'Star Wars'," Rothman quipped.

"Come on, fair's fair," he added.

The first film was a sequel to the 1995 children's classic, which starred Robin Williams.

It featured Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Ser'Darius Blain, released last Christmas.

It went on to become one of the most successful films in Sony's history, with a business of over USD 956 million at the box office globally.