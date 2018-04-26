LOS ANGELES: A jewellery designer named Kat Florence is suing actress Sarah Jessica Parker over a deal gone bad.

Florence claims that the actress signed a multi-million dollar endorsement agreement in 2015 to promote and assist in the advertising of a new gem collection, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In legal papers obtained by a portal The Blast, the jeweller alleges that Parker failed to live up to her end of the deal, and became difficult as the two women attempted to schedule the launch party for a high-end shop that would sell their designs.

Florence claims she and Parker entered a five-year deal that would have netted the "Sex and the City" star $7.5 million, but the actress quickly made it clear she wouldn't be able to attend a planned launch party in London for five months because she was shooting TV drama "Divorce".

"She refused to attend other events claiming her scheduling was too hectic. In addition, she refused to do interviews in relation to the jewellery line," Florence said.

Florence also claims Parker has refused to wear any of the jewellery and hasn't even bothered to follow her on Instagram to help boost interest.

The jewellery designer is suing for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation.