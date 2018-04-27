Cinematographer Rachel Morrison to receive AFI's Franklin J Schaffner Alumni Medal

Home Entertainment English

Morrison recently made history after she became the first woman to be ever nominated for the Academy Award for best cinematography for her work on "Mudbound".

LOS ANGELES: Cinematographer Rachel Morrison will be honoured with the 2018 Franklin J Schaffner Alumni Medal by American Film Institute.

The honour recognizes the extraordinary creative talents of AFI Conservatory alumni who embody the qualities of filmmaker Franklin J Schaffner in terms of talent, taste, dedication and commitment to quality storytelling in film and television, a statement by AFI stated.

She also received praise for her work on Marvel's smash-hit 2018 superhero film "Black Panther".

The 39-year-old cinematographer, who is also a member of American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), will be presented with the Schaffner Medal at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to George Clooney on June 7, 2018.

Previous recipients of the honour includes Terrence Malick (2000), Darren Aronofsky (2001), Todd Field (2002), John Dahl (2003), Patty Jenkins (2004), Paul Schrader (2005), Marshall Herskovitz (2006), Gary Winick (2007), Mark Waters (2008), Steve Golin (2009), Janusz Kaminski (2010), Steven Rosenblum (2011), Wally Pfister (2012), Stuart Cornfeld (2013), Anne Garefino (2014), Caleb Deschanel (2015), Lesli Linka Glatter (2016) and Frederick Elmes (2017).

