James Wan cut Jason Momoa's kids cameo from 'Aquaman', says actor

Published: 27th April 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jason Momoa, a cast member in the upcoming film 'Aquaman,' arrives at the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon 2018. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Jason Momoa has revealed that his children's cameo in "Aquaman" has been edited from the upcoming DC film.

The 38-year-old actor is reprising his "Justice League" role of the superhero Aquaman in the James Wan-directed film.

Momoa, who has two children with Lisa Bonet -- Lola, 10, and nine-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf -- said they were "sad" to hear the news, according to Contactmusic.

"They were in it but James Wan cut them out...They were these beautiful little kids in a Sicilian village and he cut them out.

"They were so sad, I was like James, you need to figure something out, bro. They were so sad, it was the first time they were in something, (he) cut them out," the "Game of Thrones" star said.

The film also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and others.

