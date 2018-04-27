Home Entertainment English

Steven Spielberg felt 'resentment and anger' shooting 'Schindler's List', 'Jurassic Park' simultaneously

Steven Spielberg says filming two of the most memorable films of all time - "Schindler's List" and "Jurassic Park" - simultaneously was a burden for him.

Steven Spielberg | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Steven Spielberg says filming two of the most memorable films of all time - "Schindler's List" and "Jurassic Park" - simultaneously was a burden for him as the veteran filmmaker had to channel the emotional weight from one film to another, back and forth.

The 71-year-old director said the writer of the Holocaust drama, "Schindler's List" Steven Zaillian had come up with the best draft of the script around the same time he was already deep in production for sci-fi hit "Jurassic Park", EW reported.

Spielberg said he was at the crossroads as he did not want to let go of the winter setting in Poland for the iconic period film.

"It was the best draft had written after (writing) multiple drafts. (So my wife) Kate said, 'You're making this movie right now, aren't you?' And I said, 'Yeah, right now!' "I was making 'Jurassic Park' right now. That was the problem.(But) I didn't want to miss the winter. I knew I had to be shooting (Schindler's List) in January (on location) in Poland, so it came together awfully quickly," he said.

The director was speaking at the Tribeca Film Festival's 25th anniversary screening of the movie in New York City.

Spielberg, who filmed the two projects in a stretch of one year flat, said the concurrent shooting of the films built a "tremendous amount of resentment and anger" in him, which lasted until after the films released.

"When I finally started shooting in Poland, I had to go home about two or three times a week and get on a very crude satellite feed to Northern California to be able to approve T-Rex shots.

"And it built a tremendous amount of resentment and anger that I had to do this, that I had to actually go from (the emotional weight of 'Schindler's List') to dinosaurs chasing jeeps, and all I could express was how angry that made me at the time. I was grateful later in June, though, but until then it was a burden," he recalled.

The filmmaker was present with "Schindler's List" cast Liam Neeson, Embeth Davidtz, Ben Kingsley and Caroline Goodall.

Spielberg added winning seven Oscars for the 1993 film - including the first of his two best director trophies - was a blur for him as he was so "moved" when the film's producer Branko Lustig memorably discussed his Holocaust experience.

"That night wasn't really a celebration at all.I don't feel that this movie is a celebration.The subject matter and the impact the movie had on all of us" it took the celebration out of that," he said of the 1994 Academy Awards ceremony.

