Alec Baldwin's Trump 'hard to watch', says Rob Schneider

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rob Schneider has slammed Alec Baldwin's impression of US President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live", saying his performance is "hard to watch" as his skits have lost the element of "possible surprise".

The "SNL" alum said he does not find Baldwin's sketches funny as it is clear the actor "hates" character he is playing.

"The fun of 'Saturday Night Live' was always you never knew which way they leaned politically. You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat's out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going," Schneider told the Daily News.

He said Baldwin is a "brilliant actor" but his Trump is "hard to watch" on SNL.

"Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor. He's not a comedian. I don't find his impression to be comical because, like I said, I know the way his politics lean and it spoils any surprise. There's no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he's playing," Schneider added.

The 54-year-old actor cited Dana Carvey's example and said the comedian's impersonation of George HW Bush during his time in office was spot on as Carvey had empathy for the former president.

"Carvey played it respectfully. To me, the genius of Dana Carvey was Dana always had empathy for the people he played, and Alec Baldwin has nothing but a fuming, seething anger toward the person he plays," Schneider said.