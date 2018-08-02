Home Entertainment English

Charlie Sheen claims 'blacklisted' by Hollywood, cannot pay child support to ex-wives

In court documents, obtained by The Blast, the actor said that due to the lack of "steady work", his financial situation has deteriorated and he cannot afford to pay child support.

Published: 02nd August 2018

Charlie Sheen (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Charlie Sheen has claimed that he has been "blacklisted" in Hollywood and cannot afford to pay child support to ex-wives.

The 52-year-old actor provides USD 20,000-a-month to his ex-wife Denise Richards for their daughters Sam and Lola, and USD 55,000-a-month to his other ex-wife Brooke Mueller for their twins Bob and Max.

"I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry," Sheen wrote in the documents.

The actor, who was once earning a fat paycheck of USD 1.8 million for his previous show "Two And A Half Men", claimed that he is in "dire financial crisis".

The report also said the actor owes millions to his lawyers, the IRS and in mortgage payments.

A hearing has been scheduled for September.

