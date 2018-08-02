Johnny Depp alleges ex-wife Amber Heard had 'punched him twice in the face' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Johnny Depp has claimed that his ex-wife Amber Heard had once punched him twice in the face when they were together.

According to People, the 55-year-old actor made the revelation in the court documents filed as part of a libel case in the UK.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor claimed that Heard, 32, physically assaulted him after he arrived two hours late to her 30th birthday party in 2016.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard responds to JK Rowling’s defence of casting ex-husband Johnny Depp in new 'Fantastic Beasts' film

He said that when he arrived, Heard was "cold towards" him and began "criticizing" him after the guests had left.

Depp said that when the alleged incident took place, he was not drinking.

He said a drunk Amber became "aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face" and he responded by "grabbing (her) arms to stop her punching him again and told her to stop."

A representative of Heard trashed the claims of the actor, labelling them as "totally false".

"These allegations are totally false. One needs only read the recent Rolling Stone article about Mr.

Depp to understand his state of mind," he said.

"Mr Depp is currently being sued in multiple venues, including for assaulting a location manager on the set of City of Lies.

On many occasions, eyewitnesses observed the extent of the abuse Mr Depp inflicted on Ms Heard," he added.