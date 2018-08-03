Canadian model 'Zombie Boy' aka Rick Genest from Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way' video, dies at 32

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As she mourned the death of 'Zombie Boy' Rick Genest, Lady Gaga pressed on the need to erase the stigma surrounding mental health.

Genest, who was best known for his appearance in Gaga's 'Born This Way' video, reportedly died from an apparent suicide at the age of 32.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Genest was found dead in his Montreal apartment on Thursday.

The 'Judas' hitmaker described his death as "beyond devastating" and called on everyone to help change the culture around mental illness.

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

"The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other," tweeted the 32-year-old.

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

In another tweet, the pop star wrote, "Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you've been doing. Reach out if you're in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too."