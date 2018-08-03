Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin documentary to release on August

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A documentary based on the connection shared between the United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is set to release on August 31.

Variety reports that the documentary film named 'Active Measures' includes the analysis on Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 US Presidential Election.

In his film, Director Jack Bryan has alleged Putin's involvement in covert operations to fuel his propagandist agendas for around 30 years.

The film has footages of interviews of Senator John McCain, 2016 US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and also former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul to name a few.

Speaking about this movie to Variety, Bryan said that after he started to work on this project he uncovered the greatest threat to a democracy.

He further added that in order to understand the situation of the world one needs to look at the source of all problems.

Interestingly, the filming started on a controversial note, on May 10, 2017, which was a day after Trump fired James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).