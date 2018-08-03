Kristen Bell, Kathy Bates to receive honours at Women Making History Awards

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Kathy Bates and Kristen Bell will be honoured during the Women Making History Awards in Los Angeles.

The honour is given to commemorate women's achievements and generate awareness about the importance of preserving women's history.

It also aims to highlight the need for a national women's history museum on the National Mall in Washington, DC, the organiser's said in a statement.

Bates, 70, and Bell, 38, will be honoured along with actor Gabrielle Union and artiste Patrisse Cullors for their significant contribution to cinema.

They will be awarded on September 15 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.