Mark Gatiss says he will not seen in 'Game of Thrones' final season

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-writer Mark Gatiss has revealed his steely Iron Bank representative Tycho Nestoris will not be seen in the final season of HBO's epic fantasy "Game of Thrones".

In an interview with ShortList, the actor was asked if his character survives the final season.

"I'm not in it, so I guess I survive," Gatiss said.

"Although they might just mention offhand that I've had my head bitten off by a dragon off-screen or something," he quipped.

Nestoris was last seen in season 7 scheming with Cersei Lannister in her war against Daenerys Targaryen.

The highly-anticipated finale of "Game of Thrones" will return in the first half of 2019.