Home Entertainment English

Kurt Russell defends director James Gunn accused of paedophilia

Actors Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana have defended Gunn and signed an open letter asking the studio to re-hire the director.

Published: 05th August 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

More than 240,000 people petition Disney to re-hire Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn

Gunn was fired after Disney television network ABC axed Roseanne Barr from the sitcom 'Roseanne' for a racist tweet about former White House aide Valerie Jarrett. 

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kurt Russell, who starred in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", has lent support to its director James Gunn, who got fired by Disney Studios after the filmmaker's controversial tweets on paedophilia and rape resurfaced.

"It's sad. But it's a part of our fabric now and I get it. But I do think we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people," Russell told Variety on Saturday.

Last month, Disney severed its business relationship with Gunn after tweets like "I like when little boys touch me in my silly place" and "The best thing about being raped is when you're done being raped and it's like 'whew this feels great, not being raped!'" were unearthed.

Not only Russell, other cast members of the film including Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana have defended Gunn and signed an open letter asking the studio to re-hire the director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kurt Russe James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta