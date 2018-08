By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Michael Bay is developing horror film "Meet Jimmy" with Paramount.

Bay will be producing the project through his banner Platinum Dunes, reported Variety.

"Meet Jimmy" revolves around a podcast that generates horrific consequences for listeners.

David-Jan Bronsgee will direct from a script by Tom Koomen and the writing team of Shawn and Michael Rasmussen.

"Meet Jimmy" will be a co-production between Platinum Dunes and the Picture Company.