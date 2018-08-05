Home Entertainment English

Wife of John Lennon's assassin admits of knowing the murder plot

As per the New York Post, Gloria Hiroko Chapman, wife of killer Mark Chapman told The Daily Mirror that her husband revealed the plot after returning to Hawaii, two months before shooting.

Published: 05th August 2018 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

John Lennon.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Years after music legend John Lennon was shot dead in Manhattan, the wife of his assassin admitted that she knew about her husband's murder plot.

As per the New York Post, Gloria Hiroko Chapman, wife of killer Mark Chapman told The Daily Mirror that her husband revealed the plot after returning to Hawaii from New York, two months before shooting Lennon.

"He came home scared, telling me that to make a name for himself he had planned to kill Lennon. But he said my love had saved him, "said Hiroko.

However, she had no clue that her husband was on a murder mission when he returned to New York two months later.

Chapman also lied to his wife about getting rid of his gun.

"He said he threw the gun into the ocean, and I believed him," Hiroko added.

After the murder, Hiroko said her life changed dramatically.

She said, "I was now Mrs. Mark David Chapman, the wife of a murderer and not just any murderer but one whose victim was known and loved by millions around the world."

On December 8, 1980, Chapman fired five times at Lennon, hitting him four times in the back, and later sat down on a nearby curb reading a novel until he was arrested by the police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Lennon assassin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta