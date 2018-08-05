Wife of John Lennon's assassin admits of knowing the murder plot

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Years after music legend John Lennon was shot dead in Manhattan, the wife of his assassin admitted that she knew about her husband's murder plot.

As per the New York Post, Gloria Hiroko Chapman, wife of killer Mark Chapman told The Daily Mirror that her husband revealed the plot after returning to Hawaii from New York, two months before shooting Lennon.

"He came home scared, telling me that to make a name for himself he had planned to kill Lennon. But he said my love had saved him, "said Hiroko.

However, she had no clue that her husband was on a murder mission when he returned to New York two months later.

Chapman also lied to his wife about getting rid of his gun.

"He said he threw the gun into the ocean, and I believed him," Hiroko added.

After the murder, Hiroko said her life changed dramatically.

She said, "I was now Mrs. Mark David Chapman, the wife of a murderer and not just any murderer but one whose victim was known and loved by millions around the world."

On December 8, 1980, Chapman fired five times at Lennon, hitting him four times in the back, and later sat down on a nearby curb reading a novel until he was arrested by the police.