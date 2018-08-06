CBS in 'preliminary discussions' to renew 'The Big Bang Theory'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Big Bang Theory" could be back for a thirteenth season as CBS is in preliminary discussion to renew the fan-favourite series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, during an appearance at the TCA summer press tour, CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl said that the company and Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, are already discussing renewing the show beyond its upcoming twelfth season.

"We don't believe it's the final year. We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros," Kahl said.

The announcement appeared to come as a surprise to executive producer Bill Prady, who tweeted "huh" on a link of the news.

The sitcom earned a two-season renewal in 2017 that would take it through 2019.

The five originals cast members - Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar - also renewed their contracts for at least two more seasons.

Galecki had said back in January that he and the cast would be comfortable ending the show with season 12.

"The only way we've discussed wrapping the show is we're all going to be very sad when that day comes. I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families," he had said.