Lady Gaga regrets calling Rick Genest's death a suicide

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Lady Gaga has apologised for calling the death of her former collaborator Rick "Zombie Boy" Genest a suicide.

The 32-year-old singer deleted her previous tweet in which she had said the "suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating".

In a new post, Gaga said she spoke "too soon" by attributing the death of her "Born This Way" co-star to suicide.

"Out of respect for Rick's family, Rick & his legacy, I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death.

I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion.

My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends," Gaga tweeted.

She added, "The art we made was sacred to me and I was emotional, he was an incredible artist and his art and heart will live on.

Rest In Peace You beautiful soul.

" Genest, 32, was found dead last week after falling from the third story balcony of his Montreal apartment.

It was initially reported that his death was a suicide but Genest's manager, Karim Leduc, has claimed that he died due to an accident after he went onto the balcony to smoke.

"For us, the family and close entourage, we feel there's too many inconsistencies around his death to rule it as a suicide, and for people to jump to conclusions that rapidly was disappointing," Leduc had told People Magazine.

"The balcony from which he fell on the third floor was a very dangerous balcony It's a balcony that has very small rails/guards - an emergency/fire escape balcony - and he was leaning his back towards it like sitting on the ledge of the rail, and he fell from his backside onto the floor," he added.