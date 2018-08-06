Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga regrets calling Rick Genest's death a suicide

The 32-year-old singer deleted her previous tweet in which she had said the "suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating".​

Published: 06th August 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

In this Saturday, June 16, 2018, photo, Lady Gaga presents the award for best movie at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Lady Gaga has apologised for calling the death of her former collaborator Rick "Zombie Boy" Genest a suicide.

The 32-year-old singer deleted her previous tweet in which she had said the "suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating".

In a new post, Gaga said she spoke "too soon" by attributing the death of her "Born This Way" co-star to suicide.

"Out of respect for Rick's family, Rick & his legacy, I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death.

I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion.

My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends," Gaga tweeted.

She added, "The art we made was sacred to me and I was emotional, he was an incredible artist and his art and heart will live on.

Rest In Peace You beautiful soul.

" Genest, 32, was found dead last week after falling from the third story balcony of his Montreal apartment.

It was initially reported that his death was a suicide but Genest's manager, Karim Leduc, has claimed that he died due to an accident after he went onto the balcony to smoke.

"For us, the family and close entourage, we feel there's too many inconsistencies around his death to rule it as a suicide, and for people to jump to conclusions that rapidly was disappointing," Leduc had told People Magazine.

"The balcony from which he fell on the third floor was a very dangerous balcony  It's a balcony that has very small rails/guards - an emergency/fire escape balcony - and he was leaning his back towards it like sitting on the ledge of the rail, and he fell from his backside onto the floor," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lady Gaga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta