'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot to play Hedy Lamarr - the actor who inspired Bluetooth technology

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is in final talks to headline and executive produce a limited series about film actor and inventor Hedy Lamarr for Showtime.

The series is from "The Affair" co-creator/executive producer Sarah Treem, "The Handmaid's Tale" producer Warren Littlefield and Endeavor Content.

According to Deadline, Treem is in negotiation to write the limited series, which will chronicle the life and career of Lamarr.

Gadot will executive produce the limited series with her husband and producing partner Jaron Varsano.

Austrian-born Lamarr started her career in Czechoslovakia in the early 1930s before leaving her husband and moving to Paris.

In London, she met Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio head Louis B Mayer, who offered her a movie contract in Hollywood, where she starred in "Algiers" (1938), "Boom Town" (1940), "I Take This Woman" (1940), "Comrade X" (1940), "Come Live With Me" (1941) and "Samson and Delilah" (1949).

She was also an inventor and at the beginning of World War II, she and composer George Antheil developed a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes, which used spread spectrum and frequency. The US Navy did not make use of this technology fully, but it acted as one of the precursors for Bluetooth.