Gina Rodriguez confirms getting engaged to 'Jane the Virgin' co-star Joe LoCicero

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Gina Rodriguez says she is engaged to her "Jane the Virgin" co-star Joe LoCicero.

"I am engaged, he's the best. We've been engaged for like a month. I've kept it a secret for a while," the 34-year-old actress told people.com.

Rodriguez and LoCicero met on the set of "Jane the Virgin" in 2016. They started dating soon after. They first revealed about their relationship by sharing pictures from their Thailand vacation during Christmas 2016. They have been gushing over each other on social media since then.

"I just want to live. I think there's a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That's a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that's just mine cause there's not too many things I have like that anymore," said Rodriguez.