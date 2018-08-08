'House of Cards' final season to premiere in November

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has officially announced that the sixth and final season of "House of Cards" will be premiering on November 2.

With Kevin Spacey out after sexual misconduct allegations, Robin Wright will return as Claire Underwood, the President of the United States in the series.

She is joined by newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern.

The series also brings back Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

The season will "bring closure of the show for fans" and bring back to work some 2,000 people in the Baltimore area whose livelihoods depend on the show, Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in December.

Production on the show was suspended after the first allegations against Spacey surfaced in late October.

Created by Beau Willimon, "House of Cards" in 2013 became the first original online series to receive major nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The series has received 53 Emmy nominations to date, with seven wins.