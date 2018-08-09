Brie Larson to co-star with Michael B Jordan in 'Just Mercy'

LOS ANGELES: Actor Brie Larson is in final talks to star alongside Michael B Jordon in "Just Mercy".
Directed by Destin Cretton, the film also stars Jamie Foxx, reported Variety.
Cretton co-wrote the script with Andrew Lanham and Jordan will produce with Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein.
Based on the book "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption," the movie tells the story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a gifted young lawyer fighting for equal justice in a flawed legal system.
Production is set to start next month in Atlanta.
Details about Larson's role are unknown at this time.