Brie Larson to co-star with Michael B Jordan in 'Just Mercy'

Actor Brie Larson is in final talks to star alongside Michael B Jordon in "Just Mercy".

Brie Larson (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Brie Larson is in final talks to star alongside Michael B Jordon in "Just Mercy".

Directed by Destin Cretton, the film also stars Jamie Foxx, reported Variety.

Cretton co-wrote the script with Andrew Lanham and Jordan will produce with Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein.

Based on the book "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption," the movie tells the story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a gifted young lawyer fighting for equal justice in a flawed legal system.

Production is set to start next month in Atlanta.

Details about Larson's role are unknown at this time.

