Home Entertainment English

It's a game changer: Ruby Rose on her casting as Batwoman

The 32-year-old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon asked about her casting as Kate Kane aka The Batwoman in The CW series.

Published: 09th August 2018 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Australian actress Ruby Rose (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ruby Rose believes that her casting as the lesbian superhero Batwoman in a new series is a game-changing moment which will open new opportunities for LGBTQ people.

The 32-year-old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon asked about her casting as Kate Kane aka The Batwoman in The CW series.

"It's a game-changer. I found out an hour before I did the premiere for The Meg and I was so nervous doing the red carpet, so I basically skipped everybody because I kept spontaneously crying," Rose said.

The actor said growing up there were hardly any characters on TV that were openly gay or lesbian, a thing she believes will change after her casting.

"I feel like the reason I got so emotional is that growing up, watching TV, I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero," Rose said.

"I have always had this saying 'I mean, not me, Oscar Wilde' which is be yourself because everyone else is taken. So I always live by that motto, and the second motto when I came into the industry was be the person that you needed when you were younger. I feel like one motto led to another," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ruby Rose LGBTQ Batwoman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects