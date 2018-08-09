It's a game changer: Ruby Rose on her casting as Batwoman

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ruby Rose believes that her casting as the lesbian superhero Batwoman in a new series is a game-changing moment which will open new opportunities for LGBTQ people.

The 32-year-old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon asked about her casting as Kate Kane aka The Batwoman in The CW series.

"It's a game-changer. I found out an hour before I did the premiere for The Meg and I was so nervous doing the red carpet, so I basically skipped everybody because I kept spontaneously crying," Rose said.

The actor said growing up there were hardly any characters on TV that were openly gay or lesbian, a thing she believes will change after her casting.

"I feel like the reason I got so emotional is that growing up, watching TV, I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero," Rose said.

"I have always had this saying 'I mean, not me, Oscar Wilde' which is be yourself because everyone else is taken. So I always live by that motto, and the second motto when I came into the industry was be the person that you needed when you were younger. I feel like one motto led to another," she added.