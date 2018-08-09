Home Entertainment English

Robert Redford's last film 'The Old Man & The Gun' to release in India in September

Published: 09th August 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "The Old Man & The Gun", which will mark veteran Hollywood star Robert Redford's retirement from acting, is slated to release in India on September 28.

The 81-year-old actor recently revealed in an interview to Entertainment Weekly that the true story crime drama would be his last.

Directed by David Lowery, the film also stars Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Tom Waits and Sissy Spacek.

PVR Pictures is releasing the film in India.

The film is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest's commitment to his craft, and a woman (Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

