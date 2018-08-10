Home Entertainment English

Music producer Russel Simmons denies rape allegations

According to legal documents, Simmons demanded the woman to pay a USD 35,000 fine for accusing him of such a heinous crime.

Published: 10th August 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Russell Simmons. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American hip-hop record producer Russell Simmons is set to take legal action against a woman who accused him of rape.

According to legal documents, Simmons demanded the woman to pay a USD 35,000 fine for accusing him of such a heinous crime.

The documents ruled out the women's claim as "baseless and was filed for an improper purpose".

Prior to this, the woman sought USD 10 million from him.

The victim levelled allegations against Simmons in March, exactly 30 years after she claimed the sexual assault took place following a concert in the state of California.

The woman claimed that post the concert she met the artist at a hotel bar after leaving her son with a babysitter.

Moreover, her documents reveal that on the pretext of taking her along to his room to retrieve something important, Simmons allegedly raped her.

Simmons, in a recently released statement, vehemently denied the allegations and claimed that he has never indulged in violence when it came to maintaining relations with women.

He even confirmed to have cleared all the lie detector tests in regard to this case.

This comes at a time when #MeToo movement is gaining ground, wherein women are coming out and speaking about the sexual harassment they underwent in the past.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russell Simmons RAPE producer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala