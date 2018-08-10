Music producer Russel Simmons denies rape allegations

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American hip-hop record producer Russell Simmons is set to take legal action against a woman who accused him of rape.

According to legal documents, Simmons demanded the woman to pay a USD 35,000 fine for accusing him of such a heinous crime.

The documents ruled out the women's claim as "baseless and was filed for an improper purpose".

Prior to this, the woman sought USD 10 million from him.

The victim levelled allegations against Simmons in March, exactly 30 years after she claimed the sexual assault took place following a concert in the state of California.

The woman claimed that post the concert she met the artist at a hotel bar after leaving her son with a babysitter.

Moreover, her documents reveal that on the pretext of taking her along to his room to retrieve something important, Simmons allegedly raped her.

Simmons, in a recently released statement, vehemently denied the allegations and claimed that he has never indulged in violence when it came to maintaining relations with women.

He even confirmed to have cleared all the lie detector tests in regard to this case.

This comes at a time when #MeToo movement is gaining ground, wherein women are coming out and speaking about the sexual harassment they underwent in the past.