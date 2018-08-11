Anupam Kher calls Ryan Eggold 'coolest co-actor'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has called Ryan Eggold his "coolest co-actor" and says it is a joy working with him.

Anupam on Saturday wished Eggold, with whom he is starring in the American drama series "New Amsterdam".

"Happy Birthday my friend and the coolest super co-actor Ryan Eggold. May God give you all the happiness in the world. It is a joy to work with you and to know you," Anupam wrote alongside a string of photographs from the show's set.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

In addition to Anupam and Eggold, the cast of the series includes Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

On the Bollywood front, Anupam will soon be seen in "The Accidental Prime Minister".

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The film is slated to release on December 21.