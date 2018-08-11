Home Entertainment English

Comedy is difficult to perform: Diana Penty

The 32-year-old actress will once again essay the role of Harpreet "Happy" Kaur in the film, which is the sequel of "Happy Bhag Jayegi" that released in 2016.

Published: 11th August 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Diana Penty (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Diana Penty says essaying a comic role is quite challenging for her, but she loves playing such characters as it helps her to grow as an artist.

"I think comedy is different to perform because maintaining the spontaneity is a task," Diana, who will soon be seen in "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi", told IANS.

"Especially when we are doing a situational comedy film like 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' which is filled with one-liners, it is important to maintain the spontaneous energy all the time. since it is scripted and there are times when we do a lot of taking of the same shot, the spontaneity might go down," she added.

Diana, who has played a myriad of roles in her six-year journey in Bollywood like the girl next door Meera from "Cocktail", loud Punjabi girl Harpreet in "Happy Bhag Jayegi" and Captain Ambalika in "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran", says as an actress she has to hold on to "that energy; that is challenging."

The 32-year-old actress will once again essay the role of Harpreet "Happy" Kaur in the film, which is the sequel of "Happy Bhag Jayegi" that released in 2016.

Asked if bringing back the same character on screen was tough, she said: "Initially I thought so because we shot the first one in 2015. It is almost three years now, but I think once I started reading the script again, that character came back to me... That loudness, madness of Happy!"

The new addition to the film is actress Sonakshi Sinha. Diana says it was really nice working with her.

"Though I knew her, somehow we had never spoken... So, we first properly met during the shooting of our film. She is lovely and down to earth... There was a oneness on set among all of us."

Apart from Diana and Sonakshi, "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" also features Jassi Gill and Jimmy Sheirgill.

It is slated to release on August 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Diana Penty actor Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual