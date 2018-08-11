Home Entertainment English

Donald Trump praises Kanye West after Kimmel appearance

President Donald Trump is thanking Kanye West after the rapper talked about his support for Trump during an appearance Thursday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Published: 11th August 2018 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

In this image released by ABC, musician Kanye west, left, and host Jimmy Kimmel appear on the set of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in Los Angeles. | AP

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: President Donald Trump is thanking Kanye West after the rapper talked about his support for Trump during an appearance Thursday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH," Trump said in a tweet from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course Friday evening. "It is making a big difference."

But the appearance wasn't all positive.

West was notably silent on the show when he was asked why he thinks the president cares about black people.

West was discussing his support for Trump and questioning why people go after the president instead of trying "love" when Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated families caught crossing the border illegally.

"You've so famously and so powerfully said 'George Bush doesn't care about black people,' it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?" Kimmel asked.

West considered the question, sitting silently without answering before Kimmel took a commercial break.

Kimmel had earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office during a recent visit.

The rapper replied that Trump "is a player," drawing laughs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanye West Jimmy Kimmel Live Donald Trump hip hop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala