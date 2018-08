By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Hilary Swank has joined Deon Taylor's thriller "Fatale".

"Fatale" centers on a married man being tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive female police detective, portrayed by Swank, reported Deadline.

Taylor is directing and producing with his Hidden Empire Film Group partners Roxanne Avent and Robert F Smith.

David Loughery wrote the screenplay.

The film begins shooting in September in Los Angeles.