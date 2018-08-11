Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's divorce case may be dismissed

Los Angeles County Superior Court advised the couple that their divorce case may be delayed because they have yet to file and enter the final judgment, a document obtained by The Blast revealed.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. |AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's divorce is in under threat of being dismissed due to lack of paperwork.

"If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution," the document states.

If both these actions are not completed, the court may dismiss the case.

The court did not state a deadline.

California court rules state a legal case may be dismissed if it is not pursued diligently for two years.

Garner, 46, and Affleck, 45, were married for nearly 10 years before separating in 2015.

Last year, following reports Garner had called off their divorce, Affleck finally moved out of the property the couple shared.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Affleck had moved on with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus in July 2017.

The exes have an amicable relationship and are focused on co-parenting their daughters, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, nine, and son Samuel, six.

