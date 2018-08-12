Home Entertainment English

Amy Adams needs character backgrounds

Adams has moved from movies to the small screen with new eight-part drama series "Sharp Objects" and part of playing the role of investigative reporter Camille Preaker.

Amy Adams (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Amy Adams gives all her characters a backstory from the age of three to help with her preparations.

"For each character, I build a psychological back story from the age of around three - I'll imagine their whole life leading up to the present day," Adams told Psychologies magazine.

It made her "uncomfortable" so she was thankful for the support of her family and friends in helping to put the role behind her at the end of a day's filming, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You have to go and live in a place that's rather uncomfortable, but I am lucky that I have great friends and family and they pull you right out at the end of the day. It was darker and deeper than I first thought though," she said.

