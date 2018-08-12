Amy Adams needs character backgrounds

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Amy Adams gives all her characters a backstory from the age of three to help with her preparations.

"For each character, I build a psychological back story from the age of around three - I'll imagine their whole life leading up to the present day," Adams told Psychologies magazine.

Adams has moved from movies to the small screen with new eight-part drama series "Sharp Objects" and part of playing the role of investigative reporter Camille Preaker, who has recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital.

It made her "uncomfortable" so she was thankful for the support of her family and friends in helping to put the role behind her at the end of a day's filming, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You have to go and live in a place that's rather uncomfortable, but I am lucky that I have great friends and family and they pull you right out at the end of the day. It was darker and deeper than I first thought though," she said.