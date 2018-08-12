Home Entertainment English

Controversial filmmaker Michael Moore is back with a documentary on Donald Trump

The American documentary filmmaker has obviously got fresh content ideas with the ongoing Trump presidency.

Published: 12th August 2018 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:44 PM

Michael Moore (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

Michael Moore is not done creating bold content yet. The American documentary filmmaker has obviously got fresh content ideas with the ongoing Trump presidency.

As the trailer for 'Fahrenheit 11/9' released last week, the upcoming documentary will focus on the 2016 US presidential election and on Donald Trump. The date in the title 11/9 (November 9th) refers to the day Trump was declared the winner of the elections. The film is expected to release on September 21, 2018, in US before the midterm elections.

According to www.slashfilm.com, in December 2017, Moore was reportedly having a legal issue with the Weinstein Company, who had committed USD 6 million for the film. While Moore declared that he no longer wanted to be associated with the company after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment cases, the company demanded that he return the already spent USD 2 million. 

The title of the movie suggests that it might be a sequel to the 2004 Michael Moore documentary 'Fahrenheit 9/11'. The film was about the controversial win of George Bush in the 2000 US Election. It also included details about the September 11 attacks, and the declaration of War on Terror. The documentary was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2004 and it won the Palme d'Or at the festival. 

A poster for the 2004 film 'Fahrenheit 9/11' (Photo | IMDB)

Moore, who is also a left-wing activist, has been actively making documentaries on US politics and social issues with a tinge of satire. His other films include 'Bowling for Columbine', 'Sicko' and 'Slacker Uprising'.

