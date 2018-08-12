Denzel Washington warns people in showbiz to not ''mess'' with his daughter

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Denzel Washington's daughter Olivia is a part of the entertainment industry and the Oscar-winning actor has issued a warning against anyone who tries to "mess" with her.

The actor threatened to "break somebody's back" if they bother his daughter in the midst of the sexual misconduct controversy rippling through the movie industry.

Olivia has forged a stellar career in Hollywood so far starring in Lee Daniels' 2013 movie "The Butler" and three episodes of "Mr Robot", for which her performance was critically-acclaimed.

"I will break somebody's back if they mess around with my daughter. Let that be the message to put out there. Their back will be broken," Washington told the newspaper.

The actor, however, feels the industry has become a safer place for women following the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal last year.

"I think there are just more rules in place. Time will tell on this one but it's good right now."