Home Entertainment English

Lindsay Lohan apologises for controversial #MeToo comments

In a statement to People magazine, the 32-year-old said she would like to "unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times."

Published: 13th August 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Lindsay Lohan. (Photo: Facebook)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: After receiving backlash for saying women's #MeToo stories make them 'look weak', actress Lindsay Lohan is now apologising for her comments.

In a statement to People magazine, the 32-year-old said she would like to "unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times."

Lohan added that her comments "solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused."

The 'Mean Girls' star concluded by saying that she feels "very strongly" about the #MeToo movement and has the "utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can't speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard."

On a related note, in her interview with The Times, Lohan had said that women who shared their experiences during the #MeToo movement were "attention seekers." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lindsay Lohan #MeToo Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless