Anna Kendrick taunts Ryan Reynolds on winning Teen Choice Award

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Anna Kendrick, who has won 2018 Teen Choice Award for favourite Twitter personality, teased actor Ryan Reynolds who was nominated in the same category.

The award ceremony took place on Sunday.

"This means so much to me. Thank you so much. It means the world to me, and I feel so lucky that I get to make 'Pitch Perfect'," the 30-year-old said while accepting the award, reports people.com.

"I have so much fun on Twitter and I know that Mindy (Kaling) and Kumail (Nanjiani) and stuff were nominated, and also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan."

In addition to Kendrick, actors Reynolds, Kaling, Nanjiani, Mark Hamill and Chrissy Teigen were also present at the awards night.

"Yeah, I beat you. Stay in your lane," added Kendrick.

Kendrick and Reynolds were co-stars in 2014's black comedy film "The Voices".