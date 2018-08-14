Home Entertainment English

Michael Angarano joins 'This Is Us'

The "I'm Dying Up Here" actor will play Jack's brother, Nicky, in season three of the NBC hit drama, Deadline reported.

LOS ANGELES: Michael Angarano in on-board the cast of "This Is Us".

Angarano will be a recurring character.

In the show, Jack (played by Milo Ventimiglia) has not revealed much about his brother's death, but it is known that the two served together in Vietnam.

The character was introduced in the episode "Brothers" in a flashback, and was seen again in a group photo of the two in Vietnam alongside other servicemen.

Jack told his sons Randall and Kevin that Nicky was killed in the war.

The upcoming instalment of the Emmy-winning series will explore that time in Jack's life, the showrunners have confirmed, as well as Kevin's visit to the country, which was teased in the finale to the second season.

"This Is Us" returns September 25.

