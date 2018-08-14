Netflix to launch second comic book franchise 'Prodigy'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix is all set to launch its second comic-book franchise, 'Prodigy' by author Mark Millar.

'Prodigy' will be illustrated by 'Batman' artist Rafael Albuquerque, with whom Millar had previously worked on the popular comic book 'Huck', confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The franchise will revolve around Nobel prize-winning scientist Edison Crane, who is not satisfied by running the world's most successful business and wants to engage in constant challenge.

Crane, who is also a genius composer and an Olympic-level athlete, will also be seen as addicted to the mysteries of the world as he is to sit at the numero-uno spot of the Fortune 500.

`Prodigy` will hit the comic book stores via Image Comics and online on December 5 this year.