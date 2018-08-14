Home Entertainment English

Netflix to launch second comic book franchise 'Prodigy'

'Prodigy' will be illustrated by 'Batman' artist Rafael Albuquerque, with whom Millar had previously worked on the popular comic book 'Huck', confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix is all set to launch its second comic-book franchise, 'Prodigy' by author Mark Millar.

'Prodigy' will be illustrated by 'Batman' artist Rafael Albuquerque, with whom Millar had previously worked on the popular comic book 'Huck', confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The franchise will revolve around Nobel prize-winning scientist Edison Crane, who is not satisfied by running the world's most successful business and wants to engage in constant challenge.

Crane, who is also a genius composer and an Olympic-level athlete, will also be seen as addicted to the mysteries of the world as he is to sit at the numero-uno spot of the Fortune 500.

`Prodigy` will hit the comic book stores via Image Comics and online on December 5 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix Prodigy Mark Millar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener