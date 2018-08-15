Home Entertainment English

Game of Thrones final season will be exciting, heartbreaking, says 'Missandei' Nathalie Emmanuel

Emmanuel says the final season will bring the twists and turns, ruthless killing scenes, unexpected deaths back - but in a bigger and intense way.

NEW DELHI: Nathalie Emmanuel feels the final season of "Game of Thrones" is worth waiting for as it will blow everyone's mind. The actress says it will bring closure to all the stories in an exciting, but heartbreaking way.

"I think what we can expect from the final season of GoT is just a real push. Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher. There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense," Emmanuel told IANS over the phone.

"There are so many characters and stories that haven't found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people. It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking."

"Game of Thrones", which brings the story from George R.R. Martin's novels about the quest to claim the Iron Throne alive, is known for the twists and turns, ruthless killing scenes, unexpected deaths all wrapped up with emotion and drama.

Emmanuel says the final season will bring all of it back -- but in a bigger and intense way.

"All of the things that you expect from 'Game of Thrones', but at the same time since it is the last one, the emotions will be so much more intense. I am very excited for people to see it. We have been working so hard on it. The production is finished now."

The actress essays the role of Missandei -- a close confidant of Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, which started with the first season back in 2011. Season 8, which is the final one, is set to open in 2019.

"It took us longer to shoot this season than any of the seasons," she said.

The world of "Game of Thrones" brings fantasy in touch with reality.

While there is a whimsical element with the presence of dragons and White Walkers, the narratives stays close to reality by showing how relationships cannot be trusted when it comes to ruling a kingdom.

The show brought actors like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Iwan Rheon into spotlight, making them global stars.

Emmanuel is confident about the final chapter.

"I feel like people will have their mind blown when they watch the final one."

The actress entered showbiz with the "Hollyoaks" series, but her big ticket came with the role of Missandei in "Game of Thrones".

On the film front, she has done projects like "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials", "Furious 7", "Fast and Furious 8" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure". "Fast and Furious 8" will air on Indian small screen on August 15 on Sony PIX.

She has been an integral part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, and says the films are "very inclusive of people from all kinds of backgrounds".

"The reason why these films continue to be so popular today is because they are very inclusive of people from all kinds of backgrounds. They look very different from one another, they travel with each movie all over the world and show different cultures, different language, different landscape and they take people outside of what they know and represent them too."

The actress says she feels very strongly about being inclusive and multi-culturalism.

"It is the reason why I wanted to get involved because I was felt very strongly as a woman, as a woman of colour with dual heritage. I feel very strongly about being inclusive and multi-culturalism.

"Now, Hollywood is catching up to it, but 'Fast and Furious' was doing it when they thought it."

