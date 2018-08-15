Home Entertainment English

Laura Dern in talks to join 'Little Women'

The "Big Little Lies" star will share screen space with Meryl Streep and Emma Stone in the big screen adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic.

Laura Dern. (Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Laura Dern is in negotiations to join Greta Gerwig's "Little Women".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Big Little Lies" star will share screen space with Meryl Streep and Emma Stone in the big screen adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic.

The film also reunites Gerwig with her debut directorial "Lady Bird" actors, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet.

Florence Pugh and James Norton are also part of the cast.

The story follows sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate first love and their first holiday without their father, a travelling minister.

Among many takes on celluloid, Alcott's book was last adapted into a feature in 1994, which starred Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Bale.

