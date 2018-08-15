Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels accuses her of assault

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels has accused the singer of assaulting him during their relationship.

The two stars got into a Twitter brawl after Minaj, in a radio interview, addressed problems with her ex-boyfriend, reported People.

Following the interview Samuels took to Twitter and said, "Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher. I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more than once it's time to dip."

The singer was quick to respond, "U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with 'free money' that I didn't know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w/me to Europe to the EMA's. I said NO DUMMY," she tweeted.

In another tweet Samuels termed his relationship with the 'Ananconda' singer as 'toxic', "Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left. I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you, you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what."

Looking to end the Twitter quarrel, Minaj tweeted, "If you rock wit me & this album, let's switch our focus back to the positive stuff ONLY. I'm so proud of #Queen. People would kill to release such a critically acclaimed body of work. I'm in a great mood & you should be in one too!!! To GOD be the GLORY!"

The singer's new album Queen has released recently.