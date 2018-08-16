Netflix film 'Desire' opposed by parents' group

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Desire", an Argentine film which has been facing a lot of backlash since its release, is now objected by a parents' group which has demanded online streaming platform Netflix to remove it.

Directed by Diego Kaplan, the film is in controversy over its opening scene which shows a nine-year-old girl masturbating to the point of orgasm, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Timothy F. Winter, President of the Parents Television Council, wrote in an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings: "I respectfully, but pointedly, ask you: Does the Netflix brand stand for the distribution of nine-year-old girls masturbating? The answer is yes or no; there is no other choice here."

Kaplan earlier defended the scene in a statement to Indiewire, saying: "We work in a world of fiction; and, for me, before being a director comes being a father."

Written by Erika Halvorsen, "Desire" was released in 2017.