Home Entertainment English

Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart's Twitter account hacked

"Riverdale" actress Lili Reinhart's Twitter account was hacked just days after she slammed hackers who posted offensive messages on her beau Cole Sprouse's account.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Lili Reinhart. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Riverdale" actress Lili Reinhart's Twitter account was hacked just days after she slammed hackers who posted offensive messages on her beau Cole Sprouse's account.

As a result of hacking, the nude images were posted on the 21-year-old actress' account and were allegedly referred to as Reinhart's photographs, reports people.com.

"Shouldn't have talked s**t about us, here's to Lili fans found this masterpiece in iCloud," the culprits wrote alongside the pictures.

Reinhart's Snapchat account was also taken over by the hackers as it shared explicit messages.

The actress is yet to comment on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lili Reinhart Cole Sprouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States