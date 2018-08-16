Robin Wright ties the knot with Clement Giraudet

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet reportedly got married over the weekend in a small town in France.

The "House of Cards" star and Giraudet, a Saint Laurent fashion executive, exchanged vows at a small gathering in southeast France's La Roche-sur-le-Buis, Vogue Paris reported.

A "Weddin vibes" video clip on Instagram by Wright's daughter, Dylan Penn, showed guests enjoying the locales.

"It was very intimate and low-key. Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production," a source told People.

The 52-year-old actor was previously married to actors Dane Witherspoon and Sean Penn.

Wright and Giraudet, 34, are said to have been dating from September 2017.