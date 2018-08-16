Home Entertainment English

Robin Wright ties the knot with Clement Giraudet

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet reportedly got married over the weekend in a small town in France.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, Robin Wright Penn arrives for ELLE Magazine’s 16th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles.(AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet reportedly got married over the weekend in a small town in France.

The "House of Cards" star and Giraudet, a Saint Laurent fashion executive, exchanged vows at a small gathering in southeast France's La Roche-sur-le-Buis, Vogue Paris reported.

A "Weddin vibes" video clip on Instagram by Wright's daughter, Dylan Penn, showed guests enjoying the locales.

"It was very intimate and low-key. Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production," a source told People.

The 52-year-old actor was previously married to actors Dane Witherspoon and Sean Penn.

Wright and Giraudet, 34, are said to have been dating from September 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robin Wright Clement Giraudet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States