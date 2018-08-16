Home Entertainment English

T J Miller denies bullying Alice Wetterlund on 'Silicon Valley' sets

Wetterlund, who played Carla Walton for two seasons on the HBO series, had last month tweeted that her experience show was "kind of a nightmare".

T J MIller in 'Silicon Valley'.

LOS ANGELES: Actor T J Miller has denied the claims of his "Silicon Valley" co-star Alice Wetterlund that he bullied her on the show's sets.

The 37-year-old actor had also alleged that her co-stars from the show enabled Miller's inappropriate behaviour on sets.

During an interview on SiriusXM's "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts" show, Miller, 37, denied Wetterlund's accusation, saying it was "difficult to work" with her.

"She may have had that experience, but it's people trying to enter the headlines and get into the media cycle. It was not my experience that anyone was bullying her or being mean to her," Miller said.

"Truthfully, I felt like it was difficult to work with her because she kept interrupting Zach Woods during takes and even when she was off camera.

Obviously, there was some sort of disconnect because she's saying these negative things about me and then attacking the mostly all-male cast of 'Silicon Valley'," he added.

The "Deadpool 2" star said he was disappointed with the way digital media treats "gossip" as "immediately true".

"It's just a confusing time right now because there's so much anger and they don't know where to fire.

I've been talking about the internet in general turning the world into high school, where gossip is immediately true," Miller said.

"There's no court of law  any time you get into the he-said-she-said stuff, you get into a difficult gray area because there's no proof either way, but people love to bully and mob mentality is very easy to get into," he added.

