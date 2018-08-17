Home Entertainment English

Jason Bourne TV spinoff to become series

Television show "Treadstone", which is set in the Jason Bourne universe, will now be made into a series.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Matt Damon in the 2016 film 'Jason Bourne' (Photo | IMDB)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Television show "Treadstone", which is set in the Jason Bourne universe, will now be made into a series.

The series, which was originally ordered to pilot back in April, centres on the fictional CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which was the program that created superspy Jason Bourne.

The covert programme uses behaviour modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they are mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions. The series will go into production in 2019, reports variety.com.

Chris McCumber, President of USA Network said: "What could be bigger and bolder than the 'Treadstone' mythology?"

Operation Treadstone notably produced Jason Bourne, portrayed by Matt Damon in four of the five Bourne movies. The Bourne universe was originally created by Robert Ludlum, who wrote the Bourne trilogy of novels that the first three films are based on. All subsequent Bourne novels were written by other authors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bourne Trilogy Jason Bourne Bourne Identity Matt Damon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career