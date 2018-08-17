Home Entertainment English

'The Alienist' to get sequel series 'The Angel of Darkness'

It will mark the reunion of "The Alienist" leads Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning, reported Variety.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Alienist'(Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: TNT Network has ordered a sequel series to "The Alienist", titled "The Angel of Darkness".

The new limited series is based on the sequel of the same name by author Caleb Carr, who wrote the novel "The Alienist".

"We could not be prouder of The Alienist's outstanding, award-worthy performance and all of the work the incredible actors and crew put in to bring that story and time period to life," Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement.

"Our audience fell in love with these multi-dimensional, timeless characters and the journey of their struggles living in complicated times.

With this new story in TNT's Suspense Collection, we will further immerse viewers into their world as they are confronted with a new enemy," she added.

"The Alienist", which scored six Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Limited Series, is about an ad hoc team assembled in mid-1890s New York City to investigate a serial killer who is murdering street children.

