California exhibition to provide glimpse into Marilyn Monroe's wardrobe

The exhibition, to run until September 30, will also display signature costumes from Monroe's films such as "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes", "The Prince and the Showgirl", and "How to Marry a Millionaire".

Published: 18th August 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: An exhibition on dresses and costumes worn by legendary Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe is all set to open its doors to the public on Saturday at the Paley Centre in Beverly Hills, California.

Clothes worn by the iconic actor, as well as beautiful, large-format photographs of Monroe by her friend, famed fashion and celebrity photographer Milton H. Greene, were on display at the press review on Friday evening, reports Efe news.

"The mere mention of her name conjures up a million dazzling images, flickers of light that capture the incandescent glamour of arguably Hollywood's greatest icon. The legend of Marilyn Monroe continues to fascinate us decades after she first entranced audiences," the Centre said in a statement.

  • Personal artefacts such as her heavily hand-annotated script from the 1955's "The Seven Year Itch", wardrobe pieces and a unique historic video from the Paley Archive, chronicling the icon's contributions to television, the statement added.
