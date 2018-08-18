Netflix pulls plug on 'The Break with Michelle Wolf'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has axed popular talk shows of hosts Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale.

Wolf's show "The Break with Michelle Wolf" debuted on the streaming giant's platform on May 27 and had aired 10 episodes till now.

The show had been generating a decent amount of buzz for its equally silly and provocative segments on the week's biggest topics.

"The Joel McHale Show" was launched in February with 13 weekly installments.

The news of its cancellation comes as a surprise as Netflix had ordered six additional episodes last month.

A source told Deadline that 'neither show drew enough viewership to secure a renewal.

' Wolf, 33, and McHale, 46, earned a name for themselves after they co-hosted "The Daily Show" and "The Soup", respectively.

The streaming giant, however, will continue to produce their other talk shows --"Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" with Jerry Seinfeld and "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" with David Letterman.