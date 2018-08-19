Donald Glover once cancelled 'Atlanta' shoot when he heard gunshots

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Donald Glover has revealed he once cancelled a night of filming for "Atlanta", when he heard shots being fired in Georgia.

The actor, who both stars in and has created the show, said he generally feels safe shooting in the city, but the team was disturbed when they heard distinct sound of guns at a distance in the Bankhead.

"It felt like we could walk through the 'hood and people knew who we were... (Then one night) shots started popping off. Like, 'Pop, pop, pop, pop.' (We waited then heard return fire).

"I wasn't hearing it hit the leaves yet. Sometimes you hear a gunshot where you know it's f***ing close," Glover told Esquire magazine.

The 34-year-old actor-singer said it calling off the shoot was a mark of "respect" to the racially-charged city of Georgia.

"That's part of the respect. If you go in the ocean, you have to respect the ocean. You know that you can drown. I don't want people to think life is a f***ing Disneyland and we're working, like, 'Isn't it cool that people live this way?' It's not," he said.

Having been raised in city's Stone Mountain area, Glover said, his parents did not want him near the white kids.

"If people saw how I grew up, they would be triggered. Confederate flags everywhere. I had friends who were white, whose parents were very sweet to me but were also like, 'Don't ever date him.'

"I saw that what was being offered on 'Sesame Street' didn't exist," he said.