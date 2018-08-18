Katy Perry ends her 'Witness' tour with a tattoo

Home Entertainment English

Tattoos are a way of marking your body with a memory that is close to your heart and Katy Perry knows exactly how valuable that is.

The American singer marked the end of her latest world tour, titled 'Witness', with a tattoo. The space-themed tattoo on her right wrist symbolizes her journey through this tour. "This journey has taught me many lessons," Katy said.

Sharing images of the tattoo on Instagram Katy wrote, "The end of tour tattoo tradition continues with #4 by the gentle precisionist @_dr_woo_ The planet in the middle is Saturn as this journey has taught me many lessons with a few tears along the way BUT I am happy to report a sense of real resilience as we wrap. I share this insignia with 45 other tour mates and moreover an incredible year of memories with over 100 beautiful & kind humans and a numerous amount of gracious attendees."

The singer's previous end-of-tour-tattoos include a strawberry, peppermint, and a prism.

Katy's latest world tour celebrated her fifth studio album 'Witness' which was released in 2017. The album consisted of 15 songs including 'Bon Appetit' featuring Migos, 'Swish Swish' featuring Nicki Minaj and 'Chained to the Rhythm' featuring Skip Marley.

